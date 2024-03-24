In efforts to stem the scourge of insecurity bedevilling Kaduna state, 200 Inspector General of Police Special Intervention Squad have been deployed to Kaduna state on Sunday.

An elated Governor Uba Sani while receiving the special contingent at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House on Sunday expressed appreciation to the; Inspector General of Police Mr Kayode Egbetekun for fulfilling his promise on the deployment of the Squad.

Governor Sani also expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, particularly President Bola Ahmad Tinubu and the security agencies for the successful rescue of the kidnapped Kuriga School Children.

The reception of the IGP Special Intervention Squad came while the rescued School Children were being expected at Kaduna Government House.

Governor Uba Sani, his Deputy and other top government officials were in a closed-door meeting with heads of security agencies in the state and leaders of the Kuriga Community right now.

Recall, the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun had during a visit to the state after the kidnapped of the school children hinted at deploying a special mobile force to tackle the menace of insecurity bedevilling the state.

The squad is armed with Armoured Personal Carriers otherwise known as APC and other sophisticated weapons and are expected to be deployed to trouble areas like Birnin Gwari, Chikun, and Kajuru among others.

