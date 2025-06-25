Insecurity: 17 soldiers killed, 10 injured in Niger terrorist attack — Army

The Nigerian Army High Command on Wednesday confirmed the death of 17 gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price, while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injury during the Niger terrorist attack.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele.

The statement explained that the Niger terrorist attack occurred during a deliberate joint operation by troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Air Component of the Nigerian Air Force, following an attempted incursion by terrorists into Bangi community in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State on Tuesday.

It stated that the operation was based on credible intelligence indicating that over 300 armed bandits in the Kwanar Dutse Forest had attempted a night-time movement toward the Kwatankoro Forest, where they were reportedly planning coordinated attacks on surrounding communities or seeking a safe haven to evade pressure from ongoing military operations in Zamfara State.

According to the statement, “Their movement and actions were effectively disrupted by troops who engaged them in a fierce firefight that lasted over three hours.”

It further explained that following the ground engagement by Nigerian Army troops, the Nigerian Air Force conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists’ withdrawal routes, delivering heavy bombardments on identified locations.

“Although the exact number of enemy casualties could not be ascertained, multiple blood trails along their escape routes presumably indicate significant losses,” it added.

It noted that further operations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage inflicted on the terrorists.

Regrettably, the Army lamented that 17 brave and gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter, while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The statement said the wounded personnel had been evacuated to a military medical facility, where they are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

It also noted that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen heroes. He also directed military medical teams to ensure the best possible care for the injured troops.

The statement added that relevant Nigerian Army departments have been tasked with engaging the families of the fallen soldiers, who undoubtedly performed their duty with admirable courage.

It reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to securing all communities and protecting the lives and property of citizens across the nation.

According to the statement, “The sanctity of our freedom shall not be mortgaged. The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, other security agencies, and of course, the great people of our nation, will continue to work tirelessly to end terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality plaguing our society.”

“Members of the public are hereby encouraged to continue supporting ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by providing timely information to security agencies by any means possible.”

