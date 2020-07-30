Insatiate greed of politicians

By John R. Jimoh
Many Nigerians are poor and helpless victims of sordid injustice, but no matter how the tale of the tragedy befalling Nigeria hits them, our insatiable politicians have nothing to offer to redress the matter.

The corruption affair is spreading from corporation to corporation, from the executive to the legislature and to the judiciary, spreading from pillar to post in governance, with electrical swiftness.

Anyone can write what he or she wants. We can do nothing. We are stuck. The media has moved on. Check all pending cases of corruption, from ex-governor Fayose’s unexplained $5.3m he allegedly got from Obanikoro and lots more, even those serving as ministers in this government.

From all point of view, we can write till our fingers become numb but we cannot move against the might of the plunderers of our commonwealth in government. There is nothing to be done – not one thing. Oh, if the people only knew their strength.

How can they wake up when even the print media that ought to take up the plight of the downtrodden have drastically trimmed down space through which they could raise their voices against all the butchers and all the treasury suckers by their thousands? Be it as it may, the people’s day will surely come.

John R. Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

