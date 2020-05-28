INSA@40: Alumni commission over 60 solar-powered panels to light up community

The Alumni of Ila-Orangun National Students Association (INSA) on Tuesday commissioned about 60 solar-powered street lights to illuminate the agrarian community in celebration of their 40 years anniversary.

The programme which held at the Orangun palace in Ila had in attendance, Hon. Bisi Jayeola representing Ila Local Government at the State Assembly; Ila LG/ APC Chairman, Hon. Joshua Adediji; Ila Central LCDA/APC Chairman, Hon. Ademola Kolawole; Ila PDP Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaitain; Revd. Bunmi Jenyo; Revd. Dr Sola Fadun of First Baptist Church, Ila; Chief Imam of Ila-Orangun, Sheik Alhaji Dr Abdulhameed Salahudeen; Orangun-in-council and other eminent personalities who were COVID-19 compliant.

While speaking at the event, the Orangun of Ila, HRM Oba Wahab Oyedotun (Bibire 1) said, “he’s proud of the work of the prominent sons and daughters of the community as they have taken it upon themselves to bring up such tremendous development setting aside political differences.”

”I am elated that a worthy achievement as this is coming to life while I’m on the throne, it is good to see the blessed children of my town invest back into the community. I’m fulfilled and hope that the future will bear more fruits.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of INSA, Alhaji Yekeen Oderemi applauded the sportsmanship of the alumni encouraging them to forgive one another so as to enhance love that will foster monumental development into the town.

”Let us ameliorate our political differences and unite in the interest of our town, ” he stressed.

In his own address, the Chairman of the project committee, Professor Rotimi Animashaun asserted that unity is one of the goals for the achievement of the programme, laying emphasis on the selfless contributions of the illustrious people of Ila-Orangun both home and abroad.

”The intention of the contributors is to ensure that the illumination spread across the entire community beginning from Ila Grammar School to Osun State College of Education.”

”From December 2019 till now, we were able to accumulate about N3.8 million, and we purchased 60 poles and solar panels with the money. Although the first phase of the project has been completed since March 16, COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the commissioning causing us to postpone it till today, ” he maintained.

He, further enjoined the people to contribute their quota to the progress of the second phase of the light-up that will begin as soon as the fresh donations hit N1 million.

Similarly, the Ejemu of Ila, Chief Ogunriade commended the people especially INSA alumni to always put the love of Ila town at heart wherever they are.

