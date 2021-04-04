Chukwuma was a credible voice of transparency ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to civil society leader, Innocent Chukwuma, describing him as a credible voice of transparency who died, according to him, when the nation needed his services most.

According to a statement issued Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), President said: “His demise will be badly felt because of his great contributions to our efforts to ensure transparency and good governance under our democratic system.”

The statement informed that Chukwuma was working actively with the administration through the civil society organisation, CLEEN Foundation, to monitor the spending of the last tranche of $311m repatriated funds recovered from former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Extolling the virtues of the civil society leader, the president said he will be remembered for his remarkable record and dedication to the cause of good governance, transparency and accountability in Africa.

President Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to Chukwuma’s family and the civil society organisations in the country, praying God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort for all who mourn.

