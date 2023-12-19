Safe Space Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to combating gender-based violence, showcased its impactful stage play, “Mirror Mirror,” with the unveiling of HERfessions mobile App at the Olusegun Obasanjo Hall of the Federal Ministry of Justice, recently, to shed light on the challenges faced by survivors

The stage play delved into the intricate nuances of gender-based violence, spotlighting the harsh realities survivors endure and societal factors that perpetuate such injustices.

Produced by the Safe Space Initiative, the play aimed to engage audiences in a thought-provoking and emotional exploration of the subject matter.

Executive Producer of the Mirror Mirror Stage Play, Osasu Edobor, expressed the belief that art possesses the ability to initiate discussions and bring about significant positive transformations.

“Mirror Mirror is not just a stage play; it’s a call to action. By combining the emotional impact of theater with the accessibility of technology through HERfessions, we hope to provide survivors with a discreet and effective means of finding help,” she said.

Osasu stressed that a notable aspect of the initiative involves the HERfessions mobile app, offering survivors a secure and confidential space to seek assistance and recount their experiences. This forward-thinking method strives to empower survivors by linking them with support systems while safeguarding their privacy.

She expressed gratitude on behalf of The Safe Space Initiative to significant backers, notably the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF) and the Jewel Hive Initiative, noting that the involvement of these organisations played a crucial role in presenting “Mirror Mirror” on stage. Additionally, the initiative receives backing from well-known entities like the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), and The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HIIL).

“The success of Mirror Mirror underscores the importance of collaboration and innovation in the fight against gender-based violence. The Safe Space Initiative remains committed to leveraging media and technology to create a world free from gender-based violence,” she said.

