Hakeem Gbadamosi | Akure

The Bishop, Diocese of Owo, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Ayodeji Fagbemi, has urged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to unite the country and create policies that will address insecurity, economy and the pains and agony that Nigerian people are going through.

Fagbemi stated this during the 40th anniversary celebration of the diocese held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew, Imola, Owo, advising Tinubu to do all within his power to calm all frayed nerves across the country

The cleric urged Tinubu to give priority to programmes and policies that will rejuvenate the nation’s economy, education, security as well as basic needs of the people to make life easier for Nigerians, saying Nigerians craved for a new beginning.

He said Nigerians are looking up to Tinubu not to fail the country, adding that “we pray that the president-elect will be able to give hope to Nigerians. Indeed our best is yet to come but we can get to where we ought to be with determination and commitment.

“Nigeria has been going through a lot of pain and agony. The president-elect must look at how to bring succour to the lives of Nigerians. We have gone through a lot and the policies must be such that they can bring peace, hope and comfort to the people.

“He must be able to provide employment, give basic needs to communities and the whole nation as a whole. Our economy must be improved upon and so of course is security, and that is a very important one, so that Nigeria can also stand tall.

“A lot of our young people are running away, so he must do something to help our people stay back so that we don’t have brain drain,” he added.

He said the church would continue to be the voice of the voiceless and as well giving succour to the underprivileged in the society.

“In years to come, the diocese will grow further in leaps and bounds to reach more people in local communities around us.





“The church will also be in a position to have more support for more people, so that even the unemployed youths find out that the church is a place for them to come.”

Also, the Archbishop of Ondo Province, Most Reverend Simeon Borokini, in his sermon, assured that Nigeria will be great again and said ‘when God says yes, no one can say no’.

“You know what Nigeria has been doing as regards naira and fuel scarcity. Nigeria will be great again.

“Nobody can finish the work of God, it is a continuous one. Do your bit and leave the rest. God’s work must not be done on our own terms but in His own terms.

“Ministries should not be concentrated in urban areas, gospels should be taken to the grassroot, interlands, nooks and crannies of the society,” he added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE