Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham, Ali Baba, Uche Jumbo, others storm ‘Mimi’ premiere

Top Nollywood stars and other dignitaries graced the premiere of ‘Mimi the movie’ which took place at the Wave Beach, Elegushi, Lagos, last weekend.

The event which was hosted by Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba and Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, had a couple of Nollywood stars in attendance including Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Uche Jombo, Iyabo Ojo, Kunle Remi, among others.

The movie premiere was unique as the guests all watched the movie using wireless lighted headphones and also danced following the amazing performance of celebrity Disc Jockey, Dj Neptune.

The delightful family movie tells the story of a daughter of a billionaire, Mimi who despised poverty and poor people but later found out that her extremely rich parents weren’t her biological parents. Her real parents had ‘sold’ her off at a young age to raise some funds to train her siblings.

In a bid to make her more responsible, her rich parents made her spend two weeks holiday with her biological parents who live in abject poverty.

Her story is akin to leaving Banana Island to live in Ajegunle. The twist and turns of survival in the ghetto after 24 years of opulence and rich-love gone sour makes the movie an interesting piece. The event was proudly sponsored by JAC Motors Nigeria, Flirt Vodka, Wave Beach, Connecting Lagos, and Veritasi Homes and Properties. ‘Mimi the movie’ is currently showing in all cinemas nationwide and would be available on Netflix soon.

