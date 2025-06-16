‘Inhumane and callous,’ NCPC secretary condemns Benue killings

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has condemned the recent killings in Benue State, describing them as inhumane and callous.

In a statement released in Abuja today, Bishop Adegbite expressed deep concern over the alarming situation in Benue, where the killings continue without respite.

He specifically denounced the recent massacre in Guma Local Government Area, where numerous lives were lost, emphasising that such acts against humanity cannot be tolerated.

“I strongly condemn this dastardly act by the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity,” Bishop Adegbite stated.

He added, “Justice must prevail at this time to serve as a deterrent to others and to prevent future occurrences.”

Bishop Adegbite extended his condolences to the government and the good people of Benue State, as well as to the families of the victims, praying that the souls of the departed rest in peace and that their families find the strength to bear their loss.

He urged security agencies to intensify their efforts to apprehend those responsible for the massacre and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.

He further emphasised the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents from recurring, stressing that these acts are both unbecoming and detrimental to Nigeria’s reputation.

