Inheritance claim: Atiku’s camp dares Tinubu to disclose source of wealth

The camp of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has dared his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Bola Tinubu, to disclose his source of wealth.

The challenge came after the former Lagos State governor told the BBC that he inherited property to become rich having been known to grow up poor and unable to complete his early education due to lack of funds.

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant, Public Communication to the PDP Presidential candidate, in a statement issued on Sunday, accused Tinubu of being thrown off balance by the interviewer with the demand to know the source of his stupendous wealth.

Recalling the APC presidential candidate’s response, the Atiku aide also reminded that Tinubu had told a Lagos State House of Assembly committee that was set up to investigate his “dubious academic records” in 1999 that he could not complete secondary school because his family was too poor.

Shaibu presented an extract from the Assembly report noting: “The governor spoke about his difficult and traumatic youth and how he scaled the hurdles of life as a self-made man. After his primary education, the governor said he was admitted into secondary school but he could not further his education because of his poverty. The governor thus had to engage in menial jobs before he proceeded to the United States of America in search of the golden fleece.”

He then wondered: “So, how did Tinubu, whose family was too poor to send him to school despite a free education policy at the time, inherit properties from the same family? This is obviously balderdash. Tinubu would do well to stop comparing himself with Warren Buffet whose source of wealth has never been linked to narcotics by US authorities.

“To be clear, questions on Tinubu’s source of wealth did not start today. US authorities said Tinubu revealed in bank documents that he worked with Mobil Nigeria Limited in 1989 and his salary was just $2,400 and he had no other sources of income.





“But records from his First Heritage Bank account showed that in 1990 (just within one year), Tinubu deposited $661,000 into his individual money market account and in 1991 deposited $1,216,500 into the same money market account. Where did he get the money from?”

Comparing Tinubu to the PDP flagbearer, the spokesman affirmed that Atiku’s source of wealth is of public knowledge.

Shaibu alleged that even though Tinubu has publicly acknowledged ownership of Vintage Press, publishers of The Nation Newspapers, his name is not listed in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He stated: “On the other hand, Atiku Abubakar’s source of wealth has never been in doubt. The ones he has listed publicly include NICOTES (now Intels) founded in 1989; Prodeco, 1996; Atiku farms, 1982; and ABTI schools, 1992.

“Some of these companies like INTELS have had reputable Nigerians like the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and even traditional rulers on its board. We dare Tinubu to list his companies and source of wealth as Atiku has done.

“Bola Tinubu is a man who publicly boasted in Osun State in 2018 that he was richer than Osun. In 2019, he had bullion vans on his premises in Ikoyi and admitted to sharing money with his supporters. When he was challenged by journalists, he said he was not a government contractor. So, what is his source of wealth?

“Why can’t Tinubu be brave enough to reveal his source of wealth? For starters, this is a man whose name is not even on the CAC registration documents of any of the companies linked to him. For instance, Vintage Press Limited, the publishers of The Nation Newspapers, which Tinubu has publicly admitted to having a business interest in, has no legal connection to him.

“The names of the directors include Wale Edun, Victor Ifijeh, Hon Wale Oshun, Adeleke Sunday, Adeyemo Adeleke and Prof. Williams Adebayo as made available by the CAC.”