Infrastructure, education top priority as Diri presents N290.2bn Bayelsa 2021 budget

The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has presented a budget estimate of N290.2bn christened “Budget of Growth” to the State House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill on the floor of the assembly on Thursday, Governor Diri noted that the outgoing year 2020 had been challenging due to the impact of COVID-19 and the ravages of flooding, but expressed optimism that 2021 would be one of progress and prosperity for the state.

Giving a breakdown of parts of the sectoral allocations, he said N34 billion was earmarked for works and infrastructure, while education was allotted N24.9 billion, health N5 billion, agriculture N11.3 billion, trade and investment N500 million and environment N3.3 billion.

He also said that personnel cost would gulp N66,646,082,751 while capital expenditure would take N80,017,254,683 and overhead costs N66,185,336,658.

The governor assured that his administration would at all times ensure the transparent management of the state’s financial resources while ensuring that the 2021 budget gives Bayelsans good reasons to face the future with confidence.

Diri promised to ensure that every sector of the state economy was affected positively, saying the mandate given him and his team to serve would not be taken for granted.

He thanked the House of Assembly for its support and pledged to work closely with it in the interest of the state.

His words: “Mr Speaker, this budget defines our focus and steps in the imminent financial year and our ambition to diversify the economy, prioritise education, empower our youths to embrace agriculture, industrialise our state and create jobs that will bring prosperity to all.

“My profound congratulations to the good people of Bayelsa State for your stamina, doggedness, sacrifices, patience and partnership that you have accorded to the government as we have made some difficult choices to get the state out of some very inclement terrains,” he eulogised.

The governor added that If there was anything he had learned since the start of the administration, “it is that faith must stand trial and that examination precedes promotion. We present this prosperity budget 2021 with the conviction that God will grant us favour, understanding and supply all that we need to actualise prosperity.”

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, in his remarks, noted that the budget was achievable and commended the governor’s desire to bring prosperity to Bayelsans.

He acknowledged the challenges caused by COVID-19 but expressed the hope that the coming year would be better.

He promised that the legislature would work with the executive to make life better for the people of the state.

