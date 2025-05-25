Infrastructural projects in Ondo will be completed in record time — Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has assured residents that all ongoing infrastructural projects within the state will be completed on schedule.

The governor also reaffirmed the timely completion of the state’s new judiciary complex, named after the immediate past governor, the late Rotimi Akeredolu.

He made this statement during an unscheduled inspection visit to the project site at the High Court Complex in Akure, accompanied by the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr Abiola Olawoye.

The project, named after the late Akeredolu, was flagged off on 27 December 2024 with a completion timeline of 48 weeks.

The complex will feature a ceremonial court, modular courts, a registry, a library, exhibition buildings, a utility building, and modern parking facilities.

It has been designed to create a conducive environment for the administration of justice and to accelerate the dispensation of justice in Ondo State.

Speaking after inspecting the project, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed optimism that it would be completed on schedule.

He commended the contractor handling the project for maintaining both high-quality standards and adherence to the stipulated timeline.

He said: “I am pleased with the progress of the project. From what I have seen today, the work is advancing rapidly with excellent quality, which indicates that it will be completed as planned.

“I received a report from the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing confirming that the project is on track both in terms of timeline and budget.

“We anticipated that it would be completed within a year, and we are working towards that target.”

The governor visited the project site after attending the sitting of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal at the High Court Complex.

The tribunal, having listened to the closing statements from the parties involved, adjourned proceedings to 4 June 2025 for judgement.

