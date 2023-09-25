The need to tackle infrastructure deficit in the West African sub-region as well as embrace principles of sustainable finance in a bid to promote economic development are some of the issues to be discussed as the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria hosts the third biennial West Africa Capital Market Conference (WACMaC) 2023.

The conference, with the theme: “Infrastructural Deficit and Sustainable Financing in an Integrated West Africa Capital Market,” will be held in Lagos next month.

Mr Lamido Yuguda, Director-General of SEC, who is also chairman of the West Africa Securities Regulators Association (WASRA), in a statement, said WASRA, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), West Africa Capital Market Integration Council (WACMIC) and the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) jointly hosted the conference.

According to Yuguda, “This year’s conference is particularly significant as over 300 stakeholders will convene in the vibrant city of Lagos at the Eko Hotel & Suites from 25 to 26 October 2023 to discuss the general theme, ‘Infrastructural deficit and Sustainable Financing in an Integrated West Africa Capital market.’

‘’The WACMAC 2023 provided us a unique platform to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights and forge partnerships that will shape the future of our capital markets. We have brought together a distinguished array of experts, regulators, policymakers and industry leaders who will share their knowledge, experiences and strategies to proffer solutions to the region’s infrastructure deficit.”

Yuguda added that the deficit posed a significant challenge to the region’s sustainable development adding that to address this gap, there is a growing need to adopt innovative financing mechanisms, and sustainable financing options to mobilize the desired funds to meet the region’s critical infrastructure needs, foster economic growth, and achieve sustainable development goals.

