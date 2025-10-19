Information Minister donates N100m to Niger South for council elections

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has donated N100 million to the Niger South Senatorial District to support preparations for the November 1, 2025, Local Government Council elections in the state.

He made the announcement during an interactive session on the upcoming elections and the inauguration of members of the APC Campaign Council in Bida Local Government Area.

Idris urged politicians to avoid politics of bitterness and abide by the rules to ensure a peaceful and credible election process.

He noted that politics is a game of numbers where there will always be winners and losers, calling on Nigerlites to be magnanimous in victory and gracious in defeat, describing them as one united people.

The Minister, who also serves as the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council for the grassroots elections, explained that N10 million would go to each of the eight local government areas — Bida, Agaie, Lapai, Katcha, Edati, Mokwa, Lavun, and Gbako — while N20 million would be set aside for women and youth.

Speaking on the recent bandit attacks in Niger North Senatorial District, Idris reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the country.

He said the security agencies would continue to work to ensure the safety of people in Niger State and other parts of the country.

Idris also said that the reform agenda of President Tinubu was beginning to yield results, helping to steer Nigeria’s economy toward growth. He added that with the continued support of Nigerians, more progress would be achieved.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

