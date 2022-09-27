Information Minister charges youths on unity 

The Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has charged Nigerian youths to take note of Nigeria’s unity, noting that failure to do so is throwing the nation into extinction.

The minister made the call at the Main Bow of the International Culture Centre, Calabar, Cross River State, on Monday night while addressing the Nigerian youths at the commemoration of the World Tourism Day 2022 in Cross River state.

“We are all one community, not one of us can do it alone separately. Anyone who has witnessed war before will not wish for war or separation. Please our young people should take note of our unity in diversity because very soon if we don’t get our people to imbibe unity it will be extinct.

“This will be the last Tourism Day I will be witnessing as a Minister. Those who say Nigeria has no future, I wish they were here tonight. We have been told that Calabar is a place to come and live here and be at rest, indeed it is true, I wish I was younger, I would have truly come.

Mr Mohammed further emphasised that “Those who say Nigeria has no future, I wish they were here to see what Nigeria is made of; from the AfroBeat to the drama, the Highlife, honestly, we have been treated with first-class performance, I thank his Excellency Mr Ben Ayade, for putting up this great event, we are impressed,” the Minister said.

Earlier, the Cross River State Commissioner for Tourism, Honourable Eric Anderson, thanked the Minister for visiting Calabar and thanked him for celebrating World Tourism day in Cross River state.

The Minister was accompanied to Calabar by the Director generals of Parastatals in the Tourism and Culture Federal ministries.