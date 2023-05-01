Instagram Influencer and popular car reviewer, Akinwande Waris Olayinka, popularly known as Ola of Lagos has joined the top 10 list of most talked about personalities in Africa.

The content creator also known as luxury guy joined the host of famous Nigerian musical stars including Rema and Davido.

Topping the list is Arsenal FC midfielder and Ghanaian International, Thomas Partey followed by Rema and athlete Siya Kolisi who made it to the list for the very first time.

Others are Uncle waffles,Khosi Twala, Zuchu, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Riyad Mahrez.

The statistics magazine, TopsChatAfrica, that ranked them said it was based on social media analytics.

TopChatsAfrica is the most trusted voice in pop culture illuminating the African music, culture and artistry since 2020.