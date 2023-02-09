Recent research conducted on audience perception of influencer marketing in skincare endorsement in Nigeria has shown some interesting findings. According to Olanrewaju Alaka, also known as Laerryblue, the research showed that while influencer marketing has gained popularity in Nigeria, audiences are still wary of trusting these advertisements.

In an interview with Laerryblue, he stated that “the research showed that while influencer marketing is gaining popularity in Nigeria, audiences are still wary of trusting these advertisements. Many respondents stated that they do not believe influencers are motivated by genuine care for their followers and only recommend new products for the money.”

To address this initial mistrust, brands offer free product samples to influencers to test and review and carry out research on the influencer’s post-performance, audience interaction, and engagement online. Influencers research the authenticity of brand claims and ensure that their values align with the brand’s. They also try to stick to recommending only one skincare product to show their trust in it.

Laerryblue said that “According to the research, influencers who are considered experts in the skincare field and have previous experience with the products being promoted are considered the most trustworthy. However, trust in influencers is not always enough to influence a purchase decision, as it is often complemented with non-influencer recommendations and the chooser’s research.”

The research found that lifestyle influencers are more effective endorsers of skincare products as they have a following based on trying out different items and services. Their ability to document and share the period of testing provides more believable before and after evidence, and their recommendations are more effective when the product fits into their previous thematic coverage.

Laerryblue further added that “all respondents emphasized that improved professionalism in the recommendation and brand representation on the part of the influencers would collectively improve audience trust in influencers. Audiences also tend to trust brands that use non-celebrity endorsers more than those that use celebrities only. Further research should be conducted to explore audience perception across spectrums of influencers and consider a more representative sample size to measure how perception may vary with demographic factors such as age, location, income, and literacy levels.”

With over 8 years of experience in the public relations and communications industry, Olanrewaju has witnessed the tremendous impact that influencer marketing can have on businesses. Through his utilization of the influence of social media personalities and their large following, he has successfully propelled the growth of multiple companies both in Nigeria and internationally, helping them reach their goals.

By forming strategic partnerships with key influencers, Olanrewaju has generated excitement around the brands he represents, resulting in greater exposure and new business prospects. These efforts have contributed to over $60 million in new prospects and a significant increase in profitability for the companies he has worked with.

Influencer marketing is a vital tool in today’s digital age and will continue to be a major driving force behind business growth in the future. Whether it’s for a start-up striving to make a name for itself or an established company looking to expand its reach, influencer marketing is a crucial component of any public relations strategy.

Olanrewaju, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University with a bachelor’s degree in the German language, and a master’s degree in Public Relations from Sheffield Hallam University in the UK brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

In conclusion, this research has provided valuable insights into audience perception of influencer marketing in skincare endorsement in Nigeria and has shown that there is still room for improvement in terms of gaining audience trust. The findings can help brands and influencers to tailor their strategies accordingly and provide a better experience for their audience.