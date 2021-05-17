Inflation rate drops slightly to 18.12% in April

Business News
By Adesanya Adejokun - Abuja
inflation, Inflation increases by 17.33 per cent, Inflation rose to 15.75%, Rising inflation, inflation, per cent, Nigerias inflation rate, Inflation, Nigeria’s inflation

After 19 consecutive months of rising, Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped slightly by 0.05 percentage points in April 2021 to 18.12 per cent according to data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This is against the 18.17 per cent recorded in March 2021.

The report showed that food inflation fell slightly to 22.72 per cent in April from the 22.95 per cent recorded in March.

The food prices rate is the second-highest recorded in the country since 2009, NBS previous records reveal. 

Food inflation had risen by 21.29 per cent in February and 20.57 per cent in January 2021.

In the last four months, inflation had risen 18.17 per cent, 17.33 per cent, 16.47 per cent and 15.75 per cent in March, February, January and December respectively.

 

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Business News

FirstBank’s USSD banking: Meeting immediate needs of Nigerians

Business News

Sub-Saharan Africa most expensive region to send money —World Bank

Top News

Why FG isn’t keen on new revenue formula 

Business News

Buying interest in banking stocks moved market higher by 0.8 per cent WoW

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More