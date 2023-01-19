Inflation: Expert urge FG to borrow innovatively

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
NGX Banking stocks market ,Equities market maintains, Equities market recoup, Local stock market bows, Positive sentiments persist, Equities market opens week bullish, Bulls persist at NGX as equities investors earn N133.4bn , Equities market, Equities market opens December, Equities market rebounds, NGX ASI dips by 0.24% as investors lose N61bn, Equities market opens, Airtel Africa, BUA Foods pushes stock market to 5th consecutive gain, Equities investors lose N21.3bn as bear resurfaces at NGX, Investors gain N131.9bn, Equities market maintains bearish stance as investors lose N17.7bn, Equities investors lose N71.9bn, Equities investors earn N252.1bn as bulls persist at NGX, Equities market dips by 1.8% despite robust trading activities, Gains in Dangote Cement's stock halt losses at NGX, Local stock market halts bullish trend as investors lose N127.1bn, Local stock market maintains bullish run as investors earn N60.97bn, NGX: BUA Cement stocks keep market on positive territory as investors earn N178.4bn, Selloffs of Banking stocks, Investors earn N12.5bn , Equities market reverses, BUA Cement losses further, dips local stock market by 0.5%, Shareholders query NGX over impending resolutions, NGX: High Cap losses pull equities market lower by 0.1%, Nigerias inflation rate in August , Local stock market halts negative trend as investors earn N25bn, Large Cap stocks losses, Local stock market opens week bearish as investors lose N30bn, Equities investors earn N65bnEquities investors lose N78bn as bears persist at NGX, investors lose N10bn, Equiti, es investors lose N18bnNigerias inflation rate soars , Local stock market slips further by 2.26% as ASI settles below 50,000bps, Equities investors lose N125bn as market opens week weaker by 0.6%, Equities market reverses gain, ASI dips by 0.1%, Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn, Equities investors lose N868.03bn in 5days as lulls persist at NGX, Local stock market Equities market falls, Stock market shed N127bn , Local stock market records 3rd consecutive losses as ASI dips by 0.12%, Local stock market opens, Negative sentiments persist at NGX as investors lose N124bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX, NGX: Equities investors gain N28bn as market opens week bullish, NGX posts 3rd-day loss amid selloffs of Airtel Africa, BUA Foods shares, Inflation rate hits 11-month high, Equities investors lose N634.6bn as NGX ASI dips by 2.2% WoW, Bears persist at NGX as investors further lose N518bn, Bears persist at NGX as equities investors lose N19bn, Equities investors lose N101.36bn,

The Managing Director/Chief Economist at Analysts Data Service and Resources Limited, Dr Afolabi Olowookere, has said that the Federal Government needs to revive and concentrate on production, review its trade-industrial policy and borrow innovatively for Nigeria to tame rising inflation.

Olowookere stated this while speaking during a one-day forum organised by the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) in Lagos.

While speaking on the theme: ‘2022 Performance Review and Factors to Shape Post-Elections Market’, Olowookere, said that the Russia-Ukraine war, widening disparity in the foreign exchange market coupled with unsustainable debts and financing led to soaring inflation.

Although the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), had, on Monday, reported that inflation had eased to 21.34 percent in December from an all-time high of 21.47 per cent in November 2022, Olowookere believes that the Federal Government especially the incoming administration should seek ways to revive production, the country’s trade-industrial policy and must borrow innovatively.

“Inflation has been on the rise and in response, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) four times in 2022.

“Rising debt stock has been a major concern for the government and citizens alike. For example, the FG’s revenue increased from N2.57 trillion in 2011 to N4.64 trillion in 2021,” he said.

Olowookere noted that expenditure had risen from N4.30 trillion to N11.08 trillion within the same period while outflow for the half year of 2022 stood at N7.91 trillion.

According to him, the country’s deficit has continued to rise with the Federal Government’s expenditure overwhelming yearly inflow.

“Also, our debt-to-Gross Domestic Product appears sustainable but our debt-to-revenue ratio is not and this is why Nigeria needs to start becoming a producing nation.

“We need to look at our trade and industrial policy, again and again, to see how we can grow.


“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been giving incentives and there have been moves to reduce import duties but this is not for the fiscal and monetary policy thing, Nigeria needs to compete and by competing, then you have to be a producing country,” he explained.

Olowookere said Nigeria needs to be more innovative in borrowing money, tap into sustainable finance and build trust among its citizens.

When asked whether successive rate hikes would reduce inflation, he said sustainable decline in general prices is beyond monetary policy approach.

“For a country to have a sustainable decline in general prices, it is beyond the monetary approach and it is beyond raising interest rates.

“But if you keep raising interest rates, it could affect the stock market and then it will be difficult for people to do their businesses and so I will not recommend that the CBN should continue to raise interest rates as that will be counter-productive,” he said.

Speaking on the outlook of the stock market in 2023, Olowookere disclosed that while recent evidence suggests the market performance during pre and post-elections comes out negative, it is expected that the market might close in the negative territory at the end of the year.

“The past may not necessarily be the one we might see in future. In the last three years of election, the market had closed in the negative and so looking at it, stock market returns might likely close at -16 per cent at the end of the year and this will be centered on factors like uncertainties around the outcome of the elections, low capital inflows and rising inflation”, Olowookere said.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Top News

Inflation: Prices of food hit rooftop in November – NBS

Business News

Food inflation rises by 13.79 per cent in May ― NBS

Business News

Inflation drops again to 11.25% in March 2018

Business News

Inflation was 11.31% in February ― NBS

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More