Inflation: Akwa Ibom NLC demands increased minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has demanded an upward review of the current minimum wage of N80,000, saying it has become meaningless due to the high inflation rate in the state and the country at large.

The State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Sunny James, aired the demands of the state’s workers on Thursday in Uyo during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration at the Uyo Township Stadium.

According to him, the minimum wage introduced last year can no longer sustain the families of workers in the state, hence the call for a review.

Comrade James, however, praised the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for giving particular attention to the welfare of workers.

He highlighted the government’s interventions in health, housing, the creation of a bulk purchase agency, and food distribution, but stressed the need for an upward review of the minimum wage, describing the current N80,000 as inadequate.

“Your Excellency, if you have given us health, housing, bulk purchase agency and, therefore, distribute food; what again do we need to ask from you? Your Excellency, is to ask that you increase the minimum wage again.

“Inflation has affected the minimum wage and we shall be willing to negotiate the new one with you at the earliest convenience as you invite us,” James stated.

He also commended the governor for refunding the 7.5% contributory pension scheme deductions owed to workers. He explained that in 2007, deductions were made from workers’ salaries under the contributory pension scheme, which the House of Assembly later considered illegitimate due to a lack of legislative backing. “The House, therefore, asked that the money be refunded to workers and the governor in his first year in office ensured that refund.”

Addressing the workers, Governor Umo Eno celebrated them for the cooperation his administration has enjoyed from organised labour in the state. He recalled that during his 2023 electioneering campaign, he had pledged to deepen collaboration with labour and prioritise workers’ welfare if elected.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, thanked the NLC for affirming the achievements of his administration since its inception in 2023.

“We have excelled well and remained poised to do more to the extent of the resources available in addressing the needs of our workers.

“Thank God, today the NLC chairman is the man that has awarded the score and we have A+, that is 80 and above,” the governor said.

He noted that the theme of this year’s rally, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” is thought-provoking.

“Permit me to say that here in Akwa Ibom State, because of the collaboration we have enjoyed with organised labour, we have prioritised the welfare of workers. Through the conscious and intentional approach we have deployed in addressing public sector concerns, the civic space is continuously being reclaimed.

“Though the general economic outlook is tough and workers have experienced some hardship, there is, however, a silver lining in the sky. Remain hopeful that if we stay, soon the horizon would be steadier and more predictable.

“Since we came on board almost two years ago, as the various speakers have emphasised, we have prioritised the welfare of our workers. This has earned us recent awards, including the one given to me by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in 2024. I want to express again my appreciation to the Congress for the recognition, and today, the State Council of the TUC has also honoured me with an award. For this, I am grateful. Thank you.

“We have, as I promised, paid over N60 billion of the N98 billion backlog we inherited since 2012. This is a huge achievement for nearly two years.

“We raised the minimum wage to N80,000—one of the highest in the nation—and have since commenced the payment of this new salary scale. The 13-month salary, popularly known as a ‘number’, remains in effect. One hundred and fifty units of two-bedroom flats were donated to workers, as acknowledged by your chairman,” Eno recounted.

The governor also announced the approval for the creation of a separate Department of Occupational Safety, as well as the recruitment of 100 occupational safety officers and 600 medical personnel into the state Ministry of Health.

