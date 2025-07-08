Infinix Launches the HOT 60i in Nigeria: Slim, Smart, and Built to Power Your Hustle

Infinix Nigeria has officially released the HOT 60i, a stylish yet powerful device designed to meet the needs of young, on-the-go Nigerians who demand performance, durability, and smart innovation in a sleek stylish form.

With the HOT 60i, Infinix introduces a smartphone that combines flagship-grade battery life, AI-enhanced software, and a 7.7mm slim frame, delivering both beauty and brains in a truly affordable package.

The HOT 60i also debuts with Infinix’s new One-Tap AI experience, ushering in a smarter way to interact with your phone with just one touch.

Power That Lasts: 5160mAh Battery with 45W FastCharge

Say goodbye to battery anxiety. The HOT 60i is equipped with a long-lasting 5160mAh battery built for 5 years of durable performance. It is supported by AI Night Charging and 45W FastCharge, which gets you from 0 to 75% in under 56 minutes. Whether you’re commuting, content creating, or gaming, the HOT 60i keeps up.

Smarter, Simpler, More Personal: One-Tap AI Tailored for the Next Generation

With the HOT 60i, Infinix introduces an upgraded AI experience designed specifically for the next generation of users. At the heart of this innovation is the Adaptive One-Tap AI Button, a dedicated shortcut that activates Folax, Infinix’s intelligent on-screen assistant. With just a long press of the power button, users can access context-aware support that adapts to whatever’s happening on their screen; whether browsing, reading, watching, or using the camera.

Folax can answer questions, take real-time actions, and streamline multitasking across apps, making the smartphone experience faster, more intuitive, and effortlessly smart. It’s AI that understands your world and responds in the moment so you can do more with less effort.

Smooth Performance with MediaTek Helio G81

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 processor, the HOT 60i delivers seamless app switching, improved gaming precision via GyroPro Navigation, and fast response times across daily tasks.

Paired with XOS 15, users enjoy up to 30% smoother performance, 20% faster memory defragmentation, and a TÜV-certified 5-year fluency guarantee.

Bold, Fashion-Forward Design

Despite its powerhouse specs, the HOT 60i maintains a 7.7mm slim profile and weighs just 188g, making it one of the lightest in its class. It is available in vibrant, fashion-inspired finishes including Souleye Purple, Shadow Blue, Meadow Green, Titanium Silver, Neon Red, and Sleek Black, appealing to bold, expressive users who view smartphones as lifestyle statements.

Capture More with 50MP Main Camera

Equipped with a 50MP main camera (f/1.6) and an 8MP front camera, the HOT 60i ensures you’re always ready to shoot crisp portraits, TikToks, or selfies. With AI scene recognition and low-light enhancements, you’ll capture moments as they happen, day or night.

Connectivity Meets Versatility

NFC Touch Transfer for seamless wireless sharing

for seamless wireless sharing Ultralink Free Call allows communication without network coverage up to 500 meters

allows communication without network coverage up to 500 meters IP64 rating for splash and dust resistance

for splash and dust resistance Passed 1.5m multi-angle drop tests, proving it’s as tough as it is slim

The HOT 60i reflects Infinix’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians with smart, dependable, and stylish technology. It’s more than a smartphone, it’s your everyday hustle partner. Get the Infinix HOT 60i is now at authorized retailers and online platforms across Nigeria for N143,900.

For more information, visit www.infinixmobility.com or follow @InfinixNigeria on Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook.