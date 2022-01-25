Infidelity: Sammie Okposo begs wife, suspends self from music ministration

Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, after cheating on her.

The repentant singer took to his Instagram page to issue an apology noted that he could not continue to minister until restitution has been made.

According to Okposo, he got involved with a lady intimately alate in December 2021 during a trip to the US.

He added that the behaviour wasn’t acceptable seeing as he is a married man and a gospel minister.

This comes barely 24 hours after an American-based woman, identified as African Doll, accused the singer of impregnating her.

He wrote: “Dear Friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do.

“On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you.

“Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day forth.

“I want to take this moment and apologise to all fathers and mothers of the Faith and ministers of the Gospel for my behaviour and moral failure.

“I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologize for this embarrassing situation.

“To all that have been a part of my ministry, followed my ministry or know me personally, I am truly sorry for disappointing you.

“I regret any pain or disappointment that this news of my moral failure and poor judgement may cause you and I am truly sorry.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Sammie Okposo begs wife, suspends self from music ministration Sammie Okposo begs wife, suspends self from music ministration Sammie Okposo begs wife, suspends self from music ministration Sammie Okposo begs wife, suspends self from music ministration.