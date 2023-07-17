The Executive Secretary, National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) Dr.Iyela Ajayi has said that the persistent poor performance of students during examinations(WAEC and NECO), can be attributed to challenges some teachers of Mathematics and English language faced, especially not having deep knowledge and understanding of the core two subjects.

Ajayi said some teachers of English Language and Mathematics have the habit of skipping certain topics just because they cannot teach them and thus making students lack understanding in such topics.

He disclosed this on Monday, at a 5-day workshop on re-skilling English Language and Mathematics teachers on the skills of teaching difficult concepts in the two subject areas, held at Grand Square Hotel Kano.

According to him, the theme for the workshop is ‘Tackling the difficult concepts in English Language and Mathematics’.

“Statistically, in years past, the local, state and national assessment had a very low rate of learners’ performance in English Language and Mathematics.

“In light of the above, the commission, as part of its mandate to ensure minimum standards in our senior secondary schools developed a teaching manual for Mathematics and English Language teachers to enhance their methodology/pedagogical skills in the two core subjects.

“Given that the productive pedagogies framework provides a reasonably comprehensive account and guidelines for effective teaching practice.

“Permit me at this juncture to say that the National Senior Secondary Education Commission is compelled and dedicated to ensuring quality education delivery with best global practices.

“To get a head start on teaching and learning processes, this exercise is phenomenal and intends to cover a wide range of other subjects’ areas in senior secondary education as time permits.

“As key stakeholders in education, we have laid out a road map that puts us on solid footing to create an enriching academic platform for our senior secondary school learners.”

The principal director Ministry of Education, Hajia Hajara Mahmoud, while speaking on the occasion, stated that the workshop is a welcome development not only for teachers but as well to the principals of secondary schools, as it will pave the way for them to acquire more new knowledge in the two core subjects

Mahmoud added that it would also enable “our principals to gain more ways in managing their respective schools and as well enhancing deep knowledge on English Language and Mathematics, thereby ensure teachers to correct mistakes they made in imparting this knowledge to their students.

