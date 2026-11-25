The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash O. Amupitan, SAN, has said that the Commission’s verified voters’ register stands at over 100 million following an audit.

Amupitan disclosed this on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, during a strategic consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

He said the figure followed three phases of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), which added over 10.77 million new registrants, and an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and claims-and-objections audit, which removed over 1.6 million invalid, duplicate or deceased records.

“The register includes 232,658 persons with disabilities (PWDs) requiring accessible polling layouts and assistive materials,” he said.

Amupitan said there were 51 days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for 16 January 2027, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections would hold on 6 February 2027.

He said INEC would conduct a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Saturday, 28 November 2026, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The INEC Chairman warned RECs that minor administrative lapses would not be tolerated, noting that general elections were of a different magnitude.

“In an exercise of that scale, even minor administrative lapses in one state can trigger national headlines and cast doubt on otherwise solid work elsewhere. Margin for error simply does not exist,” he said.

He listed six non-negotiable priorities for RECs.

He said Saturday’s mock exercise, which would take place in two polling units per ward, was a live stress test of the 57,000 newly procured BVAS devices and the upgraded INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), which now has automated arithmetic and over-voting checks on Form EC8A before upload.

He directed RECs to personally oversee preparations and submit a technical audit to the headquarters by Monday, 30 November 2026, detailing network dead zones, device anomalies and bottlenecks.

On logistics, he said RECs must audit transport arrangements with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), marine and aviation partners, verify Registration Area Centres (RACs) and enforce end-to-end tracking of materials.

He said the BVAS threshold had been lowered from 1,250 to 850 voters per machine to prevent crowding, with multiple units to be provided in high-population polling units.

On security, Amupitan said RECs must activate “ICCES Tentacles” down to the local government and ward levels, working with the police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). He also urged them to use Election Risk Management (ERM) maps to identify flashpoints and resolve conflicts over rally venues under Section 95(4) of the Electoral Act 2026.

He said over 1.41 million ad hoc staff, including National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and academics, must be properly trained on the Electoral Act 2026, BVAS operations and Form EC8A validation, with their allowances paid promptly.

The Chairman called for regular engagement with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), election observers, civil society organisations and the media to counter disinformation and avoid communication vacuums.

He stressed that there would be zero tolerance for partisan compromise, warning that INEC would not shield any official who compromised the Commission’s neutrality or facilitated malpractice.

“Under the Electoral Act 2026 — including the deterrence provisions of Sections 96, 97 and 148 — the Commission will not shield any staff member or official who compromises neutrality, facilitates malpractice or breaches statutory rules,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for disciplined record-keeping, immutable BVAS logs, authenticated IReV uploads and the timely issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) to ensure clarity for voters and election tribunals.