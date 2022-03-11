INEC’s non-recognition confirms APC’s ineligibility for 2023 elections ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday asserted that the non-recognition of the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had further confirmed the main opposition party’s position that APC lacks the legitimacy and statutory requisites to participate in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, the PDP emphasized that INEC’s refusal to honour APC’s invitation to attend its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting as well as the Commission’s disapproval of APC’s National Convention scheduled for March 26, 2022, further authenticated its stance that “the APC is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in liquidation, preparatory to winding up, that cannot legally produce candidates for the elections.”

The statement added: “This decision by INEC is, therefore, another unmistaken ‘red flag’ to intending aspirants on the platform of the APC in the 2023 general elections that the APC has become defunct and cannot validly, legally and constitutionally field candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“Our Party draws attention to the grave import of INEC’s letter to the APC, dated March 9, 2022, to the effect that APC’s NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022, will not be recognized by the Commission due to invalid notice; a development that will invalidate any decision reached such meeting.

“Furthermore, INEC’s reference to the failure of the APC to give the required 21-day notice for its National Convention confirms the invalidity and unconstitutionality of any National Convention conducted by the APC’s illegal Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“As it stands today, regardless of the boldface escapist excuses, the Sword of Damocles hangs precariously on the status of the contraption called CECPC and the APC itself. This signals an existential threat to the soulless, precipice-bound bunch of pretenders masquerading as a political party.”

The PDP recalled that it had earlier informed Nigerians, especially intending aspirants on the platform of the APC that the APC became “legally non-operational when on December 8, 2020, it dissolved its National, State as well as Local Government structures and handed its affairs over to an illegal body.”

“Moreover, the PDP informs such aspirants that the widespread intractable infighting for the soul of the defunct APC by ferocious ‘political warlords’ is not for election purposes but in desperation for the control of APC structures as pedestals to further pillage public fund before and during the elections,” the PDP added.

The party called on Nigerians to note that the APC by its actions has commenced an inevitable descent into self-inflicted political extinction.

“We call on Nigerians to remain alert and hopeful as our Party takes decisive steps to democratically take over governance in 2023 in our mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the rudderless, vicious, clueless and visionless APC,” the PDP declared.

