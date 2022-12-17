INEC’s neutrality will count in 2023 elections —Idahosa

Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State is a constituency to watch out for in the 2023 general elections as two prominent families in the locality have thrown up their children for the House of Representatives seat. For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Igbinedion dynasty has one of its daughters, Omosede Igbinedion, who is making a return bid for the seat she lost in 2019 to the scion of the Idahosa lineage, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, who is seeking a second term under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview by ‘SUYI AYODELE, Idahosa says the neutrality of the umpire, INEC and his sterling performance are the two key factors that will determine who carries the day.

What would you say on INEC delivering credible free and fair elections?

I believe the neutrality of the president will give more credibility to INEC and also the current chairman of INEC seems to be very bold and fearless so those are the kind of people that we want in leadership of this country. I believe the 2023 elections will be credible, free and fair because there are lots of factors that are coming into play that have to do with the CBN regulations and I think that will also reduce the issues of vote buying significantly. If you know you are popular, go out there and win the election without vote buying so there is much confidence coming from INEC. There are lots of factors that make elections credible, security agencies also have vital roles to play. So, I believe that with the kind of president we have, this election will not be the usual election we used to have and Nigerians will be happy.

But the APC is challenging INEC’s credibility despite experiences in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun elections.

If the APC is raising any issues it is because they have some observations maybe the issues of hackers hacking INEC portal to compromise the process and so on but the result in Ekiti state showed that APC is on ground. I can’t speak for the National Chairman of the APC nor the presidential candidate but I believe in the BVAS and other things that go along with it. What we want as candidates and as a country is a free fair and credible election because we don’t want to impose anybody on the people, we want the will of the people to prevail and INEC is playing a very vital role to ensure that comes to play and I will do anything within my powers as a legislator to support and protect the image of the Commission.

What is your view on the role of the judiciary in the electoral process?

This is what led to the new electoral reform before it became an Act. I believe there are still some areas to work on. Maybe next time if the opportunity comes, we will do further thorough work on the electoral law. The issue of the judiciary in our electoral processes, I strongly believe that they are not too fair. For instance, if I am contesting an election and the election is in February and by now I don’t know if I am a candidate, it means you have killed my confidence and my strategies. If I am in that situation I won’t bother to contest anymore because 50 percent of chances of victory is already lost. If by the second week of December a candidate is not still sure of his or her candidacy for an election coming up in February, then there will be no need to go for that election. The judiciary should look at that critically and proffer a solution to ensure that this kind of situation doesn’t continue.

Your chances of reelection ?

The truth is that it is God that gives power but when it comes to we humans, I know that I have performed to the expectations of the people of Ovia, I have even exceeded my expectation. Coming into office in 2019, I knew what I wanted, it was like a vision to me and I needed to fulfill them. I did a post recently that I have fulfilled my electioneering promises to Ovia people so when you are doing well, it is just to vote you into power then after four years, you will come back seeking re-election, there are lot of factors that will make Ovia people to trust me. Every weekend, while my colleagues are in Abuja and other places enjoying themselves, I am usually with them in their villages, discussing things that bother them and proffering solutions to them and a lot of things like in terms of infrastructural deficit that I inherited in 2019, I think I have done at least 60 percent of them.

Though my primary responsibility is just to make laws, oversight and representation, but I have gone beyond that. Sometimes, some of my colleagues call me executive legislator because of the number of projects that I have executed within this short period of time. I have often told my Ovia people that I love them and they will reciprocate that. In this election, I am the candidate to beat. We don’t want to campaign with hatred and bitterness, we want to campaign based on issues so if any candidate should come out with their score card, then I will be able to also give them my stewardship and they will decide who owns the election. But I am very confident about our victory and my commitment is to bring more development to Ovia people and make reforms that will promote the lives of Ovia people because before now you have heard of Ovia in negative light. Haven nominated one of our own to go and represent us we don’t see the person, they were using money meant for projects for international trips, living extravagantly, we don’t want those kind of people, we want people that know the issues that affect our people. Gone are those days that you use our people and after that they don’t see you again. This is the time they should issue bases, what did you do with the mandate the people gave to you but for me I am very confident that God has used me to better the lives of Ovia people.

Are you not intimidated by the enormity of the opposition from Omosede Igbinedion?

In 2019, the name has not changed, in 2019, she was defeated. I have tremendous respect for that family, I cannot say I am from the Idahosa family and I am not doing what is right and I expect my family name to cover me, no. I am going to segregate the family from the person. I have tremendous respect for that family but for that individual contesting against me, she has nothing to write home about. It happened in 2019 when we won and it will not be different this time.