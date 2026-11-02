INEC’s exclusion of my name mere distraction, says Adebutu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has described the exclusion of his name from the final list of governorship candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a temporary distraction.

He said this on Monday in Abeokuta at a reception organised in honour of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Segun Williams, who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the party.

He maintained that the development would not undermine his ambition, noting that the position was temporary and would neither derail his political ambition nor weaken the party’s determination to challenge the ruling APC.

Adebutu insisted that he would be on the ballot paper for his party, while expressing confidence that the controversy would eventually be resolved.

The governorship candidate said he had consistently contested on the platform of the party, challenging anyone questioning his membership of the PDP to provide evidence that he had ever defected from the party.

He added that his political history over the last two decades was a testament to his loyalty to the party.

“I have been a candidate of the PDP five consecutive times. For the last 20 years, every election cycle, I have been a candidate of the PDP. At what stage did I leave the party? Where is the proof that for one day, I even visited the APC office?” he queried.

Adebutu further argued that his active participation in the recent PDP membership registration exercise in Ogun State should put to rest questions about his membership of the party.

He disclosed that the exercise recorded about 19,800 members, slightly below the 20,000 target set by the party, attributing the shortfall to time constraints.

The PDP chieftain said he was personally involved in organising and financing the exercise and also registered as a member, with membership number 1536.

He wondered why someone who had allegedly played a significant role in the registration exercise could subsequently be excluded from the list of candidates.

“We were able to register 19,800 and something. We targeted 20,000. Because of time, we couldn’t make 20,000. We registered 19,800 plus. In that process, I was a very active participant in organising and financing that registration.

“I registered and my number is 1536. For somebody that registered 20,000, whose number comes over 1536? So, I don’t know the magic. The story is up to Nigerians to decide,” he said.