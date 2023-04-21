The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Hudu Ari, is nowhere to be found.

The Commission also urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to declare the suspended REC wanted following his declaration of All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Aisha Dahiru, aka Binnani, as the winner of the April Adamawa supplementary poll.

Festus Okoye disclosed this when featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

“We don’t know where he is because, after this particular incident, the Commission wrote him and also called him on the phone. He never returned any of the calls, he never answered any of the calls.

“We asked him to report to the Commission on Sunday we didn’t see him, we asked him to report on Monday we didn’t see him.

“So up till this moment, he has not reported and we don’t know his whereabouts.

“(It) is the responsibility of the Nigerian police (to declare Ari wanted). If they feel that his presence is absolutely needed during the investigation and he is nowhere to be found, it is their prerogative and discretion to declare him wanted,” he said.

