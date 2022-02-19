The Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) , Auwal Rafsanjani, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), anti-graft, and law enforcement agencies to work in synergy to ensure that vote-buying, and illicit money is eradicated from our electoral process as the 2023 elections approaches.

Rafsanjani made this call, on Thursday, at a working group on political integrity and political party financing under the “Strengthening Accountability Networks Among Civil Society (SANCUS)” Project organised by CISLAC which held in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Rafsanjani in his welcome remarks noted that the project aims to improve the democratic accountability of public institutions globally by empowering CSOs to demand systemic change to address accountability and anti-corruption deficits.

According to Executive Director CISLAC, Illicit financial flows are a serious problem globally and we all know the damage that illicit financial flows have caused in Nigeria. He called on INEC to ensure that political party submit their financial documents as stipulated by the law.

Also speaking at the meeting, was the representative of the ICPC chairman, Mr Hassan Salihu from ICPC in his opening remarks stated that Investigation and prosecution of electoral offenders, respect for rule of law, upholding the freedom of information act, implementing the principles of open government, and strengthening whistle blowing policy among others, are necessary ingredients to ensure a stable democracy.

He stated that the ICPC, and other anti-graft agencies will do their best to ensure that dirty money is reduced drastically in Nigeria’s political system.

Participants at the event were drawn from state institutions like the ICPC, NFIU, CCB, NOA, National Assembly and the Nigerian Police. Representatives from Civil Society Organisations and the media were also present.

INEC urged to prosecute politicians involved in vote-buying

