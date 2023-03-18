Ebenezer Adurokiya

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday improved upon February 25 presidential election in Warri as election materials were dispatched early.

Checks at the INEC office at Esisi road, Warri South Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday at about 8:15a.m, showed a distinct improvement upon February 25 presidential election.

Mrs Mercy Esateh, Deputy Director, INEC, who spoke on behalf of the Electoral Officer, Mr Kingsley Ogboe, said election items had been distributed since Friday night.

She, however, added that the most sensitive materials were distributed Saturday morning as early as 5:00 a.m.

She said she was drafted to the INEC Warri office to assist the EO in the exercise and to change the narrative.

It’d be recalled that in the last presidential election, INEC in Warri South began distributing materials as late as 4:30 p.m., a situation that drew the anger of stakeholders with a call on the transfer of Mr Kingsley Ogboe.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have flooded streets and major roads in Warri, Uvwie and Okpe local government areas with armour tanks, patrol vans and other military paraphernalia to checkmate the activities of hoodlums.

Soldiers and policemen armed to the teeth are seen taking strategic positions halting and searching vehicles violating movement restrictions.

