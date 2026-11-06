INEC, traditional rulers strengthen partnership for peaceful elections in Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening collaboration with traditional rulers in Kogi State to ensure peaceful, credible and inclusive elections.

The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Shehu L. Wahab, made this known in Lokoja while welcoming the INEC Chairman, National Commissioners and Directors on a courtesy visit to the Kogi State Traditional Council.

Wahab described traditional institutions as critical partners in the electoral process, noting that their influence, moral authority and community mobilisation remained vital to sustaining peace and encouraging citizens to participate peacefully in elections.

He said the Commission had enjoyed an “extraordinary partnership” with traditional rulers across the 21 local government areas of the state, particularly in the areas of peace-building, civic engagement and operational support.

According to him, traditional rulers have consistently provided guidance and practical assistance to INEC whenever challenges arise, including offering security support to safeguard the Commission’s facilities and property.

The REC disclosed that one of the royal palaces represented at the gathering was currently providing safe custody for some INEC property following the vandalisation of one of the Commission’s offices.

He expressed appreciation to the traditional rulers for their continued support and urged them to sustain sensitisation of their subjects on peaceful civic participation, PVC collection and the need for issue-based and violence-free campaigns.

Wahab also described the gathering as historic, noting that it was the first time, during such a zonal engagement, that the INEC Chairman was meeting the entire Kogi State Traditional Council in one assembly.

He said the development underscored the importance the electoral commission attached to traditional institutions in strengthening democracy and peaceful elections.

The REC further assured the INEC leadership that its visit had renewed the commitment of the Kogi State office to maintaining operational efficiency, neutrality and professional excellence in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He commended the royal fathers for attending the engagement in large numbers and for their continued partnership with the Commission.