The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Barr. Adewole Adebayo has described the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an instrument used by the political elites to recycle and determine political succession.

According to him, the country’s electoral umpire was never empowered to conduct free, fair and credible election.

While speaking during an online discussion programme anchored by Rudolf Okonkwo, ’90 Minutes Africa.’ Adewole argued that in a situation whereby it is only the president that has the power to appoint the INEC chairman subject to the confirmation of the Senate, such arrangement cannot produce credible leaders.

He therefore urged Nigerians to support an alliance of young political structure to wrestle power from the old brigades that have dominated the political landscape of the country since 1999.

According to him, such alliance, together with the support of the masses, would ensure that the old political parties and their candidates are consigned to the dustbin of history for good.

The presidential candidate stated, “We must be interested in the process all the time. As it is right now, it is Bola Ahmed Tinubu that will choose the next INEC chairman. I can guarantee that the person to be appointed will make you say that the current chairman Mahmood Yakubu is an angel.

We started with Ephraim Akpata, then to Abel Guobadia, Maurice Iwu and Attahiru Jega before the current chairman. Next time the person they may bring may be a full time ex convict. By our law, if Tinubu goes to the Kuje Prison to bring someone, and the Senate says the person is good, then the person automatically becomes the INEC chairman.”

He continued, “those accusing INEC of being compromised to keep their cool as the electoral body is not different from every sphere of Nigerian life that is deep-neck in cheating.

“We have the tendency to cheat. What we are accusing the INEC of doing is the same thing you find with people writing the unified tertiary institutions admission examinations conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation (JAMB), the examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and professional examinations as well as what we do when recruiting people into service. It’s everywhere; that culture of people not wanting to do what is right.

We only complain about cheating that doesn’t favour us. We must be interested in the process all the time.”

He also stressed that a new Nigeria would only be possible if Nigerians could rise to support a coalition or an alliance of young political structure to wrestle power from the old brigades that have dominated the political landscape for a long time.

He lamented that the majority of the new political parties and their candidates were, during the campaign and subsequently the election, were lone rangers, a development he said reduced the collective strength of the young and new entrants.