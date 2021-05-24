INEC to introduce techniques for voters registration

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has vowed that the INEC will introduce innovations of registering all qualified citizens with the aim of conducting credible, free and fair elections come 2023.

He made the assertion on Monday during a workshop on the review of the 2017/2018 nationwide continuous voter registration held in Kano.

Speaking on his behalf, the Chief Technical Adviser to the chairman, Professor Bolade Eyinla, said the aim of the review was to familiarise officials of the commission with the methodology for the conduct of new CVR exercise and the new equipment and technology for the CVR process.

He said: “The meeting was targeted at examining the challenges encountered in the field by the registration officer, evaluate the challenges and the lessons learnt in order to provide workable solutions to mitigate the identified challenges.”

While speaking, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano State, Professor Riskuwa Arabu Shehu said the meeting was very timely and aimed at achieving the set objectives.

Professor Shehu then encouraged the participants at the meeting to explore the opportunity by brainstorming on modalities of addressing the challenges encountered during the past registration exercise.

He appealed to the general populace who are qualified to register to come out en masse and register immediately the registration commences next month.

He said: “We are trying our best to overcome the challenges we encountered during the last registration exercise, modern techniques of registration would this around be deployed towards easing the registration process.”

However, the meeting was attended by officials of the commission from different parts of the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…