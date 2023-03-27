Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

The Kebbi and Adamawa States Governorship elections declared inconclusive have now been fixed for Saturday, 15th April 2023.

Barrister Festus Okoye,

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The statement also disclosed that the same supplementary elections would hold in 5 Senatorial Districts, 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies.

Okoye further revealed that a comprehensive list of the polling units by State, Local Government, Registration Area, registered voters and PVCs collected will be published on the Commission website on or before Wednesday 29th March 2023.

The statement read in part:” The Commission met today Monday 27th March 2023 and reviewed the areas where supplementary elections are required to conclude the outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly elections across the country.

“It will be recalled that 26 State Governorship, 104 Senatorial, 329 Federal and 935 State constituency elections have been concluded and winners declared.

“Consequently, supplementary Governorship elections will be held in Adamawa and Kebbi States,

5 Senatorial Districts, 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies. Owing to the competitive nature of the elections, especially for legislative seats, supplementary elections will be held in just a few polling units in some constituencies.

“A comprehensive list of the polling units by State, Local Government, Registration Area, registered voters and PVCs collected will be published on our website on or before Wednesday 29th March 2023.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has fixed Saturday 15th April 2023 for the conduct of the supplementary elections in the affected polling units nationwide.

“We appeal to all political parties, candidates and stakeholders to note the date and locations of the supplementary elections. The earlier accreditation for polling and collation agents, observers and the media still subsists for the supplementary elections.

“The Commission once again urges political parties, candidates and their supporters to see the exercise as an election and not war. They should avoid incendiary statements and negative mobilisation so that the elections can be conducted and concluded as scheduled.”