INEC to conduct mock accreditation with BVAS February 4

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu
No one should nurse postponement, Avoid conflicting Judgements, 2023: Our loyalty is to Nigerians, INEC chairman tells new RECs, INEC announces November 2023 for Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa governorship elections, INEC attacks political parties,INEC, My Commission will display voters' register , INEC Chairman insists, issued based campaigns, Traditional rulers vital to credible election ― INEC REC, INEC investment in technology has paid off, INEC publishes authentic list , INEC Chairman swears in new REC, We wont interfere in Nigerians' democratic choice, Why we withdrew sensitive materials from CBN custody, 2023: Confusion, as INEC Chairman disagrees with political parties seeking extension of deadline for primaries, We are committed to timelines, INEC estimates 90 million voters for 2023, 2023: Niger IDPs to vote in camps ― REC, INEC releases list of new voters, INEC chairman commends judiciary, 2023 election: We can't release timetable until Electoral Act is passed, June 18 date stands for Ekiti governorship election,I can't divulge my discussion on Electoral Bill with President Buhari, INEC Chairman tells Reps, We need assistance to fight fake news, says INEC boss, Let every vote count, Electronic transmission: INEC commends National Assembly, INEC to adopt electronic transmission of results in Anambra, INEC Chairman announces new REC, INEC restates rights, INEC targets fresh 20m voters, awareness on voter's registration, Nigeria now has polling units, 2023 elections under threat, continuous voters registration, creation of polling units, additional polling units, Bayelsa West By-election, redeem your image, governorship election, INEC, Ondo, Ondo election, INEC Ondo card readers, Edo 2020, Deregistration of political parties, Edo, Ondo, elections, INEC, electoral process, court orders, 2023 presidential election, inec chairman, yakubu, obaseki certificate, Postponement of 2019 elections, Senate confirms Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman, yakubu resumes at INEC, INEC strategic planning committee
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said the Commission would conduct mock accreditation with eligible voters, using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. 
Professor Yakubu made this disclosure on Friday at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja.
The INEC Chairman said 456 polling units across the country would be used for the exercise.
He further disclosed that the BVAS would be configured ready for use for the general elections after the mock accreditation.
Details later..

You might also like
Latest News

INEC should investigate alleged PVCs withholding in Lagos ― Pat Utomi

Latest News

2023: INEC to commence collection of PVCs at registration areas/Wards on Friday

Latest News

Asset declaration: Court stops DSS, Police from arresting INEC chairman

Latest News

Visibly underage persons who attempt to vote will be arrested, says INEC

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More