INEC to conduct mock accreditation with BVAS February 4

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said the Commission would conduct mock accreditation with eligible voters, using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Professor Yakubu made this disclosure on Friday at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja.

The INEC Chairman said 456 polling units across the country would be used for the exercise.

He further disclosed that the BVAS would be configured ready for use for the general elections after the mock accreditation.

Details later..