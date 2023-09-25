The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it would conduct mock accreditation ahead of November off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

According to Olumekun, the accreditation to be held on October 14, was to test run the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and upload polling units results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The statement further disclosed that “a maximum of three polling units in each Senatorial District have been identified across each of the three States, covering a total of nine Senatorial Districts and 27 polling units. “

The statement reads in part: “The Commission met today Monday 25th September 2023 and, among other issues, reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States scheduled for Saturday 11th November 2023.

“As was the case in recent off-cycle Governorship elections, the Commission will conduct a mock accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and upload of polling units results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). The test run will take place simultaneously in the three States on Saturday 14th October 2023 from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

“A maximum of three polling units in each Senatorial District have been identified across each of the three States, covering a total of nine Senatorial District and 27 polling units. Lessons learnt from the exercise will be taken into consideration in ensuring a seamless process on Election Day.

“Full details of the polling units, including their locations by Local Government Area (LGA), Registration Area (RA)/Ward, Delimitation Code and number of registered voters have been uploaded to our website and social media platforms.

“The Commission appeals to registered voters in the selected polling units to turn up with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for the exercise.

“The public is advised that this is strictly a test accreditation exercise and not the actual election.”

