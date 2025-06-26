INEC to conduct by-elections in Oyo, Ogun, others August 16

After a long lull and sustained public expectations, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced August 25 for conduct of bye elections in 12 states across the country.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed the date on Thursday at a meeting with chairmen of political parties under the platform of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

Professor Yakubu revealed that the elections will hold in two Senatorial Districts, five Federal Constituencies and nine State constituencies.

He said “In the last two years since the inauguration of the National and State Assemblies in June 2023, vacancies requiring bye-elections have occurred nationwide. You may recall that in February last year, the Commission conducted nine bye-elections to fill vacancies resulting from the death or resignation of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly. Since then, more vacancies have been declared across the country.

“The outstanding bye-elections involve two Senatorial Districts ̶ Anambra South and Edo Central; five Federal Constituencies ̶ Ovia South West/Ovia South East in Edo State, Babura/Garki in Jigawa State, Chikun/Kajuru in Kaduna State, Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North in Ogun State and Ibadan North in Oyo State; as well as nine State constituencies ̶ Ganye in Adamawa State, Onitsha North I in Anambra State, Dekina/Okura in Kogi State, Zaria Kewaye and Basawa in Kaduna State, Bagwai/Shanono in Kano State, Mariga in Niger State, Karim Lamido I in Taraba State and Kauran Namoda South in Zamfara State).

“Consequently, Commission has fixed Saturday 16th August 2025 for bye-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 States of the country involving a total of 3,553,659 registered voters spread across 32 Local Government Areas, 356 Wards and 6,987 Polling Units. The Commission will deploy 30,451 officials.”

In addition to the bye-elections, the INEC will also conduct the two outstanding Court-ordered re-run elections in Enugu South I State Constituency of Enugu State and the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency in Kano State.

These elections, according to Professor Yakubu “were severally disrupted by thuggery and violence. They will now be combined with the bye-elections upon assurances from the security agencies to adequately secure the process. The two elections will be held along with the bye-elections on Saturday 16th August 2025.”

The INEC Chairman declared that the August bye-elections will however not hold in two State constituencies.

The affected constituencies according to him “are Khana II State Constituency in Rivers State as a result of the current state of emergency and Talata Mafara South State Constituency in Zamfara State following a legal challenge to the declaration of the seat vacant by the State Assembly.”

Professor Yakubu equally disclosed that his Commission has approved the resumption of the online and in-person registration of voters in all the States of the Federation.

“The online pre-registration will start on 18th August 2025 while the in-person registration will follow on 25th August 2025. The exercise will be held simultaneously in all our 37 State and FCT offices as well as our 774 Local Government offices nationwide.”

In his own remarks, Chairman of IPAC, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle expressed concern over growing public apathy towards general elections. He subsequently appealed to those holding elective offices to show fidelity to their electoral promises.

He said “While there is improvement in the conduct of recent elections, voters turnout remains low, very low, indicating lack of trust in the electoral governance. It could be fear that their votes might not count, fear of violence and lack of confidence in the candidates contesting various offices who might not fulfill their elections promises. This is unacceptable and must be addressed immediately. Active citizens participation in the political process is essential for sustainable democracy and development.

