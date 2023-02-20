By: Idahosa Moses – Benin City
In its readiness for the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for February 25, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State, has disclosed that it will commence the distribution of sensitive election materials to its local government offices across the state on Wednesday.
The INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Mr. Timidi Wariowei, made this disclosure to journalists on Monday in Benin City.
According to Wariowei, the election sensitive materials are expected to leave the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Edo State Branch in Benin.
He said: “This is to inform accredited journalists that sensitive materials for the Presidential/National Assembly election on the 25th February, will leave CBN, Benin to the LGAs on Wednesday 22nd, February, 2023”
He, however, informed that media accreditation is expected to commence on Tuesday at the INEC state office in Benin City.
It would be recalled that the electoral umpire had earlier distributed over 95% of the non-sensitive materials to it local government offices in Edo State.
- YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…
Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday
Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…
Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…
Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today
The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…
‘I dont know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie
Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…
EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator
RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…