By: Idahosa Moses – Benin City

In its readiness for the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for February 25, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State, has disclosed that it will commence the distribution of sensitive election materials to its local government offices across the state on Wednesday.

The INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Mr. Timidi Wariowei, made this disclosure to journalists on Monday in Benin City.

According to Wariowei, the election sensitive materials are expected to leave the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Edo State Branch in Benin.

He said: “This is to inform accredited journalists that sensitive materials for the Presidential/National Assembly election on the 25th February, will leave CBN, Benin to the LGAs on Wednesday 22nd, February, 2023”

He, however, informed that media accreditation is expected to commence on Tuesday at the INEC state office in Benin City.

It would be recalled that the electoral umpire had earlier distributed over 95% of the non-sensitive materials to it local government offices in Edo State.