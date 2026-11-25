The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has said use of threats or coercion to compel or prevent political support attracts up to 12 months imprisonment under the Electoral Act 2026.

Amupitan stated this on Wednesday, 25 November 2026 in Abuja at the Nigeria Election Risk and Readiness Summit 2026 organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

Represented by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Mr Adedayo Oketola, the chairman condemned the surge in campaign violence, attacks on electoral workers and journalists ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“Election officials and accredited reporters are not combatants in a partisan war; they are constitutional public servants and civic watchdogs discharging a sacred national duty,” he said.

“Assaulting, intimidating or blackmailing such officials is a direct attack on the Nigerian state and the sovereign rights of voters.”

He said since campaigns began, there have been attacks on convoys, party offices and supporters, and harassment of INEC officials and ad hoc workers, with threats against journalists.

Amupitan said INEC will deploy over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel, mainly NYSC members, academics and civil servants.

“Electoral democracy does not run on software; it runs on human courage,” he said.

He clarified that INEC is not a security agency and lacks mandate to maintain public order or effect arrests, saying that responsibility lies with the Nigeria Police Force.

He urged police to ensure swift arrests and transmission of case files to the Commission so impunity is checked before January.

He said the Electoral Act 2026 raised the cost of impunity.

According to him, Section 96 prohibits abusive, slanderous or inflammatory language likely to incite violence, and forbids parties from retaining or equipping groups to employ force.

“Section 97 prohibits use of threats or coercion to compel or prevent political support, with penalty of up to N5 million or 12 months imprisonment for individuals, and up to N10 million for political parties on initial breaches,” he said.

He added that Section 148 empowers INEC to prosecute electoral offenders upon receiving case files from police.

“Party leaders bear direct responsibility for the conduct of their supporters and must refrain from financing or mobilising groups that disrupt public peace,” he said.

On disinformation, he said the 2027 cycle is threatened by generative AI, deepfake videos and Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI).

“Disinformation is no longer merely a nuisance; it is an operational security risk,” he said.

He disclosed INEC has established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Division within its ICT Department to detect coordinated manipulation, and called for alliance with fact-checkers such as DUBAWA, newsrooms, civil society and the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

He said INEC has restructured the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) into decentralised ICCES Tentacles down to LGA and ward levels, working with ONSA and police, guided by the Election Risk Management (ERM) Tool.

“Peace is a collective civic covenant,” he said, urging parties, traditional and religious leaders, civil society and media to play their roles.

“We have no preferred party, no favoured candidate, and no hidden agenda beyond ensuring that every eligible citizen can vote safely and that every valid vote counts,” he added.

He said Presidential and National Assembly elections hold on 16 January 2027, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly on 6 February 2027, with nationwide mock accreditation on 28 November 2026.

In a related engagement on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at the Multi-Stakeholders Forum on Disinformation in Electoral Contexts in West Africa organised by FIAP under the EU Support to ECOWAS in Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG) Project, Amupitan urged stronger regional cooperation to tackle electoral disinformation.

Represented by Oketola, he said false narratives originating in one West African country are often recycled in others, creating panic, discouraging turnout and undermining credibility.

He listed INEC’s interventions as enhanced verification safeguards on IReV, proactive communication through the new AI Division, and collaboration with NOA, fact-checking networks, media and security agencies.

He urged citizens to verify information before sharing and rely on official INEC channels.