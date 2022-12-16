INEC takes delivery of more PVCs in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has deployed another tranche of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to its Head Office in Edo State.

This was contained in a press release issued to newsmen in Benin City, on Thursday, by the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Timidi Wariowei.

Wariowei informed that the state office is sorting out the PVCs that would be distributed to its Local Government Area offices in the State.

The statement read: “The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) Edo State, yesterday (Thursday) received another tranche of PVCs from INEC National Headquarters

“The Edo State office is currently sorting out the cards to be delivered to the Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“In the light of the above, we call on all those who had gone before and were told to come back at a later date to please proceed to the INEC offices at the LGAs from Wednesday, December 21, 2022, to collect their PVCs.

“Please remember, all the INEC offices at the LGAs will be open even on weekends for PVC collection except public holidays,” the statement concluded.

