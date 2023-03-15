In order to conduct free, fair and credible governorship elections coming up on the 18th day of March, 2023, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu deemed it fit to shift the earlier date scheduled for the governorship elections from the 11th day of March,2023 until 18th day of March, 2023.

Nigerians are warming up now to elect their new governors across the states of the federation.

Many Nigerians at this moment will not entertain any further postponement from the INEC as we are anxious to vote for the new governors.

Truth be told, INEC deserves commendation for the peaceful conduct of the last presidential general election. Professor Yakubu is expected to warn his officials not to do anything capable of making them to lose their job.

All eyes are on INEC. We want transparency elections.

The security agencies are also expected to beef up security around the innocent voters as we all know that the desperate politicians who want to win the governorship elections by fire by force can send the political thugs to cause mayhem or instruct the hoodlums to disrupt the elections. It is my hope that Nigeria will change for the better.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP





Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win