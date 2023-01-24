INEC should investigate alleged PVCs withholding in Lagos ― Pat Utomi

The Convener and Chairman of the Big Tent Coalition for Obi-Datti presidency, Pat Utomi has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate allegations of withholding and non-issuance of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to the electorate in Lagos State, describing the development as highly disturbing.

Utomi made the call at the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter of the Big Tent coalition for Obi-Datti, saying that reports that some registrants and eligible voters were finding it difficult to collect their PVCs if they were perceived to be of a group that might not be sympathetic to a preferred order should be investigated and action taken against such development.

Besides, Utomi also frowned at the destruction of campaign materials of Labour Party candidates, saying that tearing up the posters of others and beating up citizens for wearing vests of other parties was far from civilised conduct and unbecoming, even as he lamented that the use of area boys and toughs to intimidate and threaten voters in Lagos State, which he said had reached “proportions of taking some people to the International Criminal Court.”

“The report of making it difficult to collect PVC, if you are perceived to be of a group that might not be sympathetic to a preferred order is highly disturbing. INEC must consider this abuse a violation of the electoral Act and act in an accountable manner on the matter.

“Tearing up the posters of others and beating up citizens for wearing vests of other parties is far from civilised conduct and unbecoming.

“The use of area boys and tugs to intimidate and threaten voters in Lagos State is said to have reached proportions of taking some people to the International Criminal Court,” he said.

Utomi, however, urged the newly inaugurated executive to focus on issues and turn the other cheek wherever they encountered insult, saying that their work, campaign and commitment must show examples as elders and fathers.

The political economist, while banking on the support of elder statesmen, including the Acting Leader of the pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, among others, said he felt a great sense of fulfilment at the day’s event.

This was just as he recalled that those who came together, including himself to form the BIG TENT structures were “audacious and we expected a lot, some said, a miracle.”

"What has emerged now appears, surpasses even that audacious expectation.





“Today we have gone through congresses and produced an exco in every state of the federation. It is natural, therefore, that I feel so proud to be inaugurating the Lagos State Exco today knowing that we have membership around at every polling station in Nigeria,” he stated.

