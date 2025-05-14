INEC: Senate confirms Tinubu’s nominees for RECs

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of five nominees for the position of Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The confirmation followed the screening of the nominees by the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, led by Senator Simon Lalong.

Findings revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had formally requested the Senate’s confirmation of the five nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners in March.

In his letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, which was read on the floor of the Red Chamber during plenary, President Tinubu stated that the nominations were in line with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the president to appoint electoral commissioners subject to Senate approval.

ALSO READ: Reps call for enforcement of mandatory diphtheria immunisation nationwide

Presenting his report, Senator Lalong said all the nominees successfully passed the screening process, having been found duly qualified for the positions.

Nigerian Tribune’s findings showed that two of the nominees were from the North East, while the remaining three represented the North West, South East, and South South geopolitical zones, respectively.

The five confirmed nominees are: Umar Yusuf Garba (Kano), Saad Umar (Bauchi), Chukwuemeka C. Ibeziako (Anambra), Mohammad I. Ngoshe (Borno), and Dr. Owede Kosioma Eli (Bayelsa).

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE