INEC seeks stakeholders support for Ekiti bye-election

Ahead of Saturday’s bye-election for Ekiti East constituency one House of Assembly seat, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on the stakeholders to support the commission towards achieving a successful poll.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Adeniran Tellar, spoke in Omuo Ekiti, Headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government Area on Tuesday during a Stakeholders meeting, organised by the commission preparatory to the poll on Saturday.

The election is coming following the death of Mr Juwa Adegbuyi in February and the subsequent declaration of the vacant seat by the speaker Funminiyi Afuye.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner assured the people of the constituency that their votes would count and called for their cooperation to ensure a violent free election come Saturday.

According to him, ” Under my watch in Ekiti, we are going to improve on the existing quality and standard performance of the commission and to ensure that what belongs to Caesar goes to Caesar and to the Lord, what is Lord.”

He informed the gathering that non-sensitive materials were already on the ground while the commission was still waiting for the sensitive materials from the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, INEC had also undertaken the training of Ad-hoc officials to be used for the election, including the corps members.

”Provision of voter register is in progress, based on what we used during the last poll because no fresh registration has taken place since then.” However, it is mandatory that we give participating political parties soft copies of the registers in use, to confirm and consolidate our level of transparency and commitment,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Mr Tunde Mobayo, represented by DCP Mr Patrick Daaor, promised that the police and other sister agencies would provide adequate security for the election.

In their remarks, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Chikezie Nenna, IPAC Chairman, Mr Ifedayo Adedayo, and the NOA state Director, Mr Bankole Fadahunsi, urged people of the constituency to shun thuggery and be peaceful throughout the period of the exercise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…INEC seeks stakeholders support for Ekiti bye-election

INEC seeks stakeholders support for Ekiti bye-election