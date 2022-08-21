INEC says result transmission for 2023 elections remains electronic

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the mode of transmission of results remains electronic.

INEC made the clarification in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education for INEC on Sunday.

The statement reads in part, “The attention (of INEC) has been drawn to a misunderstanding arising from a recent short interview granted to a national newspaper on the procedure for result management during elections.

“Some have interpreted the explanation on result management procedure to mean that the Commission has jettisoned the electronic transmission of result and reverted to the manual process.

“This is not correct.

“For clarity, the procedure for result transmission remains the same as in recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“There will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 General Election





“We wish to reassure Nigerians that the electronic transmission of result has come to stay. It adds to the credibility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit-level results on the INEC Result Viewing (ReV) portal on real-time on Election Day. There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections.

“The entire gamut of result management is provided for in Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022 In line with the provision of the law, the Commission, in April this year, released a detailed clarification of the procedure for transmission, collation and declaration of result which was shared with all stakeholders and uploaded to our website.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Commission’s detailed explanation of the procedure and not reach a conclusion on the basis of media headlines.”