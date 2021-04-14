INEC resident commissioner in Bayelsa loses father

Death has occurred in Benin City, Edo State, of retired Major Matthew Igbinakenzua Omorogbe, the father of the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa State, Dr Cyril A. Omorogbe.

He passed on at the ripe age of 88, on Wednesday, 31st March 2021.

Late Major Omorogbe was a former Director of the Nigerian Army Physical Training school, Zaria, Kaduna State in the 1970s.

Until his death, Major Omorogbe was an ex-officio of RANAO, a body of retired Nigerian Army officers, an ardent sports enthusiast particularly as a squash player and shooting where he chaired Edo State Shooting Association.

He is survived by children, grandchildren led by the eldest, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, Resident Electoral Commissioner Bayelsa State.

A statement by the family explained that the funeral programme shall be made public in due course.

