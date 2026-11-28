The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported impressive voter turnout in some polling units across Sokoto State during its mock election ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying participation in certain locations was so high that security personnel had to intervene to maintain order.

An official of the commission, Hassan Sarki, said some residents struggled to participate in the exercise, resulting in disagreements that required the intervention of security agents.



“There was impressive turnout in some of the polling units in the state,” Sarki said.

He identified the affected locations as Registration Area 09, Gagi C, Polling Unit 001, Tafida Aminu, and Registration Area 10, Sarkin Adar Kwanni, Polling Unit 019, Garkar Mai Unguwa Hamza.

He explained that security personnel had to persuade residents and restore order before voting could proceed.

However, observations by our correspondent in Sokoto South Local Government Area presented a mixed picture, with low voter participation recorded in several polling units.

The polling units visited included Gagi Tafida Aminu Model Primary School (PU 001), Gidan Jariri Model Primary School (PU 033) and Sarkin Zamfara Nizzamiya Primary School (PU 005).

An election observer, Comrade Mokhtar Mohammed Mabera, attributed the poor turnout in some locations to inadequate public awareness and sensitisation.

He said many residents were unaware that INEC was conducting the mock election despite the early arrival of electoral officials.

“The staff really came early, but the eligible voters are yet to show up, and the turnout, as I can see now, is very, very low,” Mabera said.

He added that some residents told observers they had not received information about the exercise.

“A lot of persons, when you ask them, they don’t even know. A lot of people tell us that they are not aware of the election,” he said.

Mabera also suggested that the absence of political parties and familiar candidates might have reduced public interest in the exercise.

Similarly, a political analyst, Mallam Umar Sani, faulted INEC and political stakeholders for failing to adequately mobilise residents ahead of the exercise.

Sani said the commission and politicians should have done more to publicise the exercise, stressing that residents could not be expected to participate in an activity they knew little or nothing about.

“It is unfortunate that we can’t see many people here coming out to participate in this exercise.

“INEC and politicians need to be more up and doing in this kind of exercise. You cannot be doing something of this nature without adequate publicity and expect people to come out. We need to do better next time,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Polling Unit 005, Sarkin Zamfara Nizzamiya Primary School, a participant, Sanusi Muhammad, said prior sensitisation and mobilisation contributed to participation in the area.

“We have been told earlier, and we mobilised our people,” he said.

Muhammad commended INEC’s arrangements, expressing confidence that the commission could replicate the performance during the actual election.

The mock election is part of INEC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections, aimed at testing its electoral technology, facilities and operational procedures ahead of the polls.

