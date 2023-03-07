Olakunle Maruf, Sokoto

Ahead of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections across the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed the Resident Electoral Commission, in charge of Sokoto State, Dr Nura Ali, to stay away from the commission and replace him with the Administrative secretary of the commission in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa with immediate effects.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the commission office in the state and signed by the Secretary to the commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, dated 6th March.

Tribune Online recalled that the commission’s chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, recently in a meeting with states REC as part of preparation for the forthcoming governorship elections vows to deal with anyone, either staff or adhoc staff of the commission who contributed to the shortcomings of the presidential election before the remaining set of election nationwide.

According to the letter which was made available to our correspondent by a source in the commission in the state, the commission directs the REC to stay away from office immediately until further notice.

According to the letter with no INEC/SCE/442/V.II, “This is to inform you of the commission’s decision for you (Dr Nura Ali), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sokoto State, to stay away from the commission’s office in Sokoto State immediately until furthermore notice.

“The administrative secretary is directed to take full charge of INEC, Sokoto State office with immediate effects ”

In a separate letter sighted by our correspondent, the commission directs the Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, to take full charge of the commission in the state with immediate effect.

The separate letter which was signed by the same commission secretary, directed Hauwa to take full responsibility of all issues of administration and election pending when the commission directs otherwise.

The letter further directed her to liase with the Supervisory National Commissioner, Professor Muhammad Sani Kaita for further clarifications when necessary.