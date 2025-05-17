INEC releases details of 16 Anambra guber candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday, disclosed that it has published particulars of candidates to represent each of the 16 political parties participating in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election.

INEC, in a statement by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the 16 political parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms in compliance by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday 12th May 2025 when it automatically closed the portal.

The statement added that in compliance with Electoral Act 2022, the Commission has published the personal particulars of each candidate and his running mate by displaying copies of the Form EC9, along with all the accompanying academic credentials and other documents submitted by them, at our State Headquarters and the 21 local government offices in the state.

“Following the conclusion of party primaries, sixteen (16) Political Parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Anambra State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday 12th May 2025 when the dedicated portal automatically shuts down.

“As provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election, the Commission has published the personal particulars of each candidate and his running mate by displaying copies of the Form EC9, along with all the accompanying academic credentials and other documents submitted by them, at our State Headquarters and the 21 Local Government offices across Anambra State,” the statement reads.

The electoral umpire however urged whoever not satisfied with the names of candidates published by the commission to challenge in a Federal High Court as provided by the Electoral Act 2022.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 9th June 2025 which is at least 150 days before the day of the election in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 7 on our Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

“The Anambra State Governorship Election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 8th November 2025.”

