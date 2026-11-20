The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State has announced the availability of 86,931 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for residents who participated in the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi State, Dr Shehu L. Wahab, made this known in a press release to newsmen.

According to the commission, the second phase of the CVR exercise was conducted between January 5 and April 17, 2026.

INEC said the 86,931 PVCs produced for eligible registrants had been delivered to its offices across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state and were now ready for collection.

The commission advised registrants to visit the INEC office in the Local Government Area where they completed their registration to collect their cards.

It said registrants are expected to come with their registration slips or printouts, or a valid means of identification where required.

INEC also clarified that PVCs from the first phase of the registration exercise are still available for collection.

The commission warned that PVCs would not be issued through proxies, stressing that registrants must personally collect their cards.

Collection is available at INEC LGA offices from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The commission further directed registrants to check the status of their PVCs and locate their collection centres through its CVR portal, cvr.inecnigeria.org.

INEC urged all voters who participated in the second phase of the CVR exercise to collect their PVCs without delay, noting that the cards are essential for participation in future elections.

The commission said timely collection would help ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

Wahab expressed appreciation to registrants for their patience during the production, verification and distribution processes, assuring them that the commission remained committed to ensuring that every eligible voter obtains a PVC and is able to exercise their democratic right.